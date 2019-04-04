Scottish housing projects to provide almost 400 homes

Two Scottish housing projects are to push ahead as they aim to build almost 400 homes.

Cala Homes (West) is set to create 151 properties, along with more than 200 jobs, as construction commences at its site in Erskine, while AWG and Mactaggart & Mickel have submitted development proposals for a 225-home estate in Bo’ness.

The Erskine site, which represents a £40 million investment by Cala, will support 130 direct and around 80 indirect jobs throughout its four-year development.

An economic impact survey undertaken by consultancy Lichfields estimates the completed housing scheme will add £3.7m gross value per annum and a council tax contribution of £300,000 to the local economy.

Graham McNeil, land director at Cala Homes (West), said: “Our latest development in Erskine will deliver quality housing while creating a strong community environment and demonstrates a long-term commitment to Renfrewshire.

“As well as delivering much-needed private and affordable housing, Cala’s £40m investment will create new jobs and unlock additional investment opportunities, which will help drive economic growth in the future.”

Meanwhile, proposals submitted by AWG and Mactaggart & Mickel in Bo’ness lay out plans to build 225 houses, including 75 affordable homes which could be prioritised for locals.

Suggest plans also include “significant areas” of open space for communal use, potentially as allotments, community orchards or for sporting activities such as trim trails and children’s play areas.

Developers claim the site would address the current housing shortfall within the Falkirk Council area and intend to hold a series of community engagement events over the next few months prior to the submission of a formal planning application.

A spokesperson said: “There is a recognised shortfall in the number of homes being built locally over recent years, particularly when it comes to affordable housing. Some people may believe that many potential buyers would come from outwith the area, but recent sales by other housebuilders indicate that a majority of buyers are local and that there is strong local demand.

“Prior to lodging a planning application for the site we aim to engage extensively with the local community, ensuring that we are delivering a development that is appropriate to the housing requirements of Bo’ness.”