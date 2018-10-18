Scottish Financial Enterprise partners with The Prince’s Trust

Scottish Financial Enterprise (SFE) is teaming up with The Prince’s Trust to support the development of industry skills in young people.

The charity will be the official partner for the SFE Annual Dinner in Glasgow on Thursday 25 October, where donations will go towards the charity’s programmes.

Its “Enterprise” initiative helps young people to develop entrepreneurial skills and start their own business, while “Get Into” provides courses to build skills and confidence through work experience in various sectors, including financial services.

Some 600 guests from finance, business and government are expected to attend the event, where the winners of the 2018 Scottish Financial Services Awards will be announced. Finalists include Barclays, Copylab, CYBG, Origo and Previse.

Graeme Jones, SFE chief executive, said: “Supporting the next generation is integral to the ongoing success of financial services in Scotland.

“We’re proud to be partnering with The Prince’s Trust as it’s a charity that really chimes with the work SFE and our members are doing to ensure we have a pipeline of talent to support our industry’s growth and the evolving skills required by financial services businesses.”

Kate Still, director of The Prince’s Trust Scotland said: “Thanks to support from organisations like SFE, The Trust is able to support young people across Scotland to reach their potential.

“An investment in young people is an investment in Scotland’s future economy.”