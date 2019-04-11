Scottish Chambers of Commerce targets growth with new deputy CEO

The Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC) has promoted its head of external relations to the new role of deputy chief executive as it focuses on growing the reach of its network nationally and globally.

Charandeep Singh takes on the post with immediate effect, having worked with the business group for six years. He previously worked at the Scottish Council for Development & Industry.

He will continue to work closely with SCC director and chief executive Liz Cameron, focusing on strategy development and implementation, raising and profiling the views of the business community to decision makers, and growing commercial opportunities for the chamber network.

Cameron said: “Our network is growing and strengthening its position to promote the interests of Scottish business nationally and internationally. To achieve this growth and deliver for our members, investing in the talent of our team is critical to the success of the chamber network and the business community.”

She added that Singh “will bring his utmost dedication and entrepreneurial zeal” to help grow the Scottish business community. “This promotion is testament to his contributions, as well as the future growth ambitions of the chamber network.”

Singh said he is “honoured” with the new post, adding that a robust business-led chamber network has never been more crucial.

“I am absolutely committed to raising the voice of business to decision-makers, making sure that business communities in Scotland are thriving.”