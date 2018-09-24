Scottish Business Network partners with Dubai’s DMCC

The Scottish Business Network (SBN), an international membership organisation for Scottish business leaders, has partnered with a Dubai-based trade and enterprise hub to drive trade in the Middle East.

SBN has announced plans to open a representative office in Dubai and has teamed up with DMCC, a free trade zone with a network of 15,000 companies, as its strategic partner in the United Arab Emirates.

The announcement of the new Dubai base comes at the end of Scottish International Week (SIW), a joint Scotland-wide venture between SBN and Edinburgh-based Institute of Directors.

The UAE is Scotland’s 11th largest export market, with direct Scottish exports totalling more than £1 billion.

Russell Dalgleish, SBN co-founder, said: “In 2017, we expanded from our London base to hold events in the US and the Middle East. In Dubai, we found a very supportive and strategic partner in DMCC.

“A number of our members already operate in the UAE and broader region, and we believe the provision of soft-landing support, including desk space and company set up, will encourage more trade between Scotland and the Middle East.”

James Bernard, director of sales at DMCC, who attended SIW and to outline the opportunities presented in Dubai through DMCC, added: “Centrally located at the heart of a vibrant commercial and residential district, DMCC will connect SBN with a thriving business and trade community, locally, regionally and beyond. This is an important moment for our relationship with Scottish business community.”

In December 2017, Scotland appointed its first trade envoy to the UAE as part of Scotland’s plans to expand its commercial reach internationally.