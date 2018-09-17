Scottish arm helps lift PwC results

Professional services and audit giant PwC UK said it was continuing to invest in skills and technology as it reported a steady rise in full-year revenues.

The “big four” accountant booked £3.76 billion in revenues for the year ended 30 June, up 5 per cent on the year before. Revenue growth in Scotland was said to be in line with the UK, with “above average” growth in the delivery of technology and data services areas, where the firm has “significantly” invested.

Lindsay Gardiner, regional chairman for PwC in Scotland, said: “Delivering year-on-year growth in a challenging environment is testament to the tireless efforts of our entire Scottish workforce to support our clients and illustrates the importance of our continued investment in people and technology.

“It is pleasing to see a strong performance across core services in auditing, tax, and deals, and I’m delighted at the progress we have made in bringing technology solutions to Scottish businesses in critical areas like cyber security and data analytics. This has been reflected with a number of significant wins in digital transformation in both the private and public sector.”

Across the UK business, assurance revenues increased by a “solid” 3 per cent, consulting revenues nudged up 1 per cent, deals jumped 10 per cent and the tax practice, which includes specialists in areas such as immigration, legal services and pensions, experienced growth of 7 per cent.

In the financial year, more than 150 staff were recruited to the Scottish business, which has offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Gardiner added: “In the year ahead we are confident in our abilities to navigate potential headwinds from the ongoing Brexit negotiations, leading up to the UK’s exit date in March.”