Scots patent firm Hindles pushes into north west of England

Hindles, an Edinburgh-based firm of patent and trade mark attorneys, has opened an office in Liverpool in a move it said signalled confidence in the region’s start-up scene.

The new operation is headed by director Robert Gregory, who said: “While our business is international, it is also important to us to maintain a strong focus on our domestic client base.

“We already work with clients in Merseyside and the north west of England and the opening of our Liverpool office will enable us to better service their needs.”

Alistair Hindle, founding director, added: “Liverpool and the north west of England have a proud history of innovation and industrialisation, home to companies and universities carrying out groundbreaking research and development and generating valuable intellectual property.

“Liverpool has a real culture of entrepreneurship and we’re excited at the prospect of working with innovative clients on intellectual property issues including patent, design and trade mark matters.”

Founded in 2004, the firm represents clients across patent and IP offices in the UK, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, including through a network of international associates.

It has built a 17-strong team of patent and trade mark attorneys and support staff based mainly in Edinburgh.