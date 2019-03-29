Scots legal firm Morisons LLP tumbles into administration

Have your say

Scottish law firm Morisons LLP, which has offices in Glasgow and Edinburgh and more than 100 staff, has entered administration, it emerged tonight.

Some of the firm’s assets have been bought by rival firms Thorntons Law and Blackadders.

A statement on the firm’s website said: “On 29 March 2019, Morisons LLP entered administration and TC MacLennan of FRP Advisory and AI Fraser of FRP Advisory were appointed as joint administrators.

“Certain assets of the LLP have been purchased by Thorntons Law LLP and Blackadders LLP.”

The legal firm can trace its roots back to the 1860s. It follows the high-profile collapse of Scots legal practice Tods Murray in 2014.