Scots IT firm secures £4.6m deal to support English council

An Edinburgh-based IT firm has played a leading role in securing £4.66 million of funding for a council in the south of England.

IT and telecoms consultancy Farrpoint successfully supported West Sussex County Council in its bid for funding to upgrade fibre-optic communications to “dark fibre” in the council area.

Farrpoint provided technical and commercial advice to develop the council’s business case and application, and supported the local authority through all stages of the bidding process, securing funding from the Local Full Fibre Networks (LFFN) Challenge Fund.

Andrew Muir, Farrpoint co-founder, said: “This project has been a great success for Farrpoint and adds to our portfolio of public sector work.

“The final agreement represents a great connectivity solution for West Sussex County Council who will benefit in both the short and long term with reduced costs, increased capability and efficiency across their networks.

“Throughout the project we applied our prior knowledge on what is required for a successful LFFN bid and procurement process.”

The firm has recently helped secure LFFN funding for the Highland Council and Greater Manchester areas.

Earlier this year, Farrpoint expanded to increase its presence in the north-east of England by opening a Manchester office.