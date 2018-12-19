Scots hi-fi firm Linn in fine tune as R&D pays off

Linn Products, the Scottish high-end audio specialist, vowed to continue with its heavy investment in music streaming technology as it reported a dip in full-year revenues.

The privately-owned firm, which is based at Waterfoot, near Glasgow, reported annual turnover of £16.3 million, a 3.5 per cent fall on the previous year. Net profits came in at a healthy £1.145m while the company pumped just over £2m into research and development.

In addition to upgrades to existing products, 2018 saw a significant launch – the Selekt DSM, a digital music streamer that has already received much acclaim in the hi-fi press.

Managing director Gilad Tiefenbrun said: “We are delighted to have met our strategic goals during another year in a challenging economy. We are particularly excited about Selekt DSM [which] is the direct result of our extensive investment in research, development, our skilled people and our production capability.

“Not only does that enable us to create ground-breaking new products, it also enables us to make our best performing products even better.

“Our extensive, strategic investment programme means we are uniquely placed at the forefront of audio innovation not just today, but for many years to come.”

Since launching its first product more than 40 years ago – the Sondek LP12 turntable, which remains in production today – the firm has grown to become one of the most revered names in hi-fi, both in the UK and globally.