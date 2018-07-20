Scots architects open Oman branch

An international architecture company based in Edinburgh has launched a new studio in Muscat, Oman.

Kettle Collective has been part of a number of high profile projects in Oman in recent years and has now partnered with a local firm, Muamir Consultancy, as it plans to further its growing design presence in the country.

The firm said this growth was a natural expansion given the team’s local projects, such as the new String of Pearls beach front from Al Mouj to Port Qaboos, and its pipeline of upcoming work, which includes a residential development in Muscat. Managing director Colin Bone said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Kettle Collective to continue to grow roots in Oman and establish ourselves as a leading local studio.

“We have worked on a number of prestigious projects with Muamir previously, and we look forward to developing our portfolio further in Oman.”

Muamir Al Hasny, country director, Oman, said: “I am really looking forward to further developing Kettle Collective’s international design in Oman.

“Our teams are looking forward to coming together and collaborating on many more projects.”

Founder Tony Kettle previously designed the new British passport and the Falkirk Wheel, which featured on Scottish notes, while the company’s regional director Tony Archibold was the project director on the Capital Gate building in Dubai, which went on to win a Guinness World Record as the “world’s further leaning man-made tower”. The structure is 160 metres high and has an inclination of 18 degrees.

Kettle Collective was founded in Edinburgh six years ago and employs around 40 staff in studios in Edinburgh, Dubai and now Oman.

The company also has local partners in Moscow, St Petersburg, Saudi Arabia and Beirut.