Scots accountancy stalwarts in sector shake-up

Two of Scotland’s longest established accountancy firms have merged, creating a joint firm with more than 500 staff.

Scott-Moncrieff is to join forces with Campbell Dallas to become part of international business services company CogitalGroup.

The deal, which is for an undisclosed sum, will see all 16 Scott-Moncrieff partners and 220 staff transfer, creating one of Scotland’s largest accountancy and business services firms.

The joint business will employ 45 partners and upwards of 500 staff in Scotland, operating across 11 offices. It will have an estimated combined fee income of almost £40 million per annum.

The deal, which takes effect from 3 May, follows on from Campbell Dallas joining Baldwins and the CogitalGroup in October 2017.

Stewart MacDonald, managing partner at Scott-Moncrieff, said: “Joining Campbell Dallas and the CogitalGroup presents an exciting opportunity for our clients and our people.

“CogitalGroup leads the industry in using technology to deliver cutting edge services to clients, with the ability to adapt quickly to changing client needs. Together, Scott-Moncrieff and Campbell Dallas will be able to provide our clients access to a wider range of additional services and to more efficient ways of working.”

Chris Horne, managing partner of Campbell Dallas, added: “By joining with Scott-Moncrieff the whole UK business gets access to one of the country’s strongest public and third sector firms as well as expanding our geographical footprint in the North and East of Scotland.

“The combined business will have the largest VAT team in Scotland and provides us access to specialist services in areas such as IT strategy and cyber security. All services we see our clients needing more of in this time of rapid change.”