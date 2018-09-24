Scaling new heights at Perth sports centre

Hardies Property & Construction Consultants has been appointed to project manage the rejuvenation of the domed roof at Perth’s landmark Bell’s sports centre as part of an ambitious £600,000 project.

The work has been planned by the local council’s arms-length body, Live Active Leisure, as the existing roof structure covering was nearing the end of its useful life.

The new cover will provide improved insulation and ventilation, which aims to enhance the North Inch venue’s performance and efficiency.

Gordon Butt, consultant partner at Hardies Property, described it as a “challenging” project, involving techniques more commonly used in the renewable industry for scaling wind turbines to enable maintenance and repairs.

“The angle of the dome varies from steep to shallow and, accordingly, has proved a challenge to principal contractor Aim Developments, which is now well underway with the works,” he said.