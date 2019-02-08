SBRC moves from Stirling to new Linlithgow HQ

The Scottish Business Resilience Centre has moved into a “showpiece” HQ.

The national centre for business resilience has signed a lease with the Oracle Campus in Linlithgow, moving from offices in Stirling, where it has been based for about 18 years.

The move comes amid a period of “significant” growth for the SBRC with key appointments to the top of the organisation including the recruitment of its first chief operating officer and further senior secondments from Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Mandy Haeburn-Little, chief executive at the SBRC, said: “This is a really significant move for SBRC – it’s allowing us to extend the current remit of the centre and giving us that important capacity to grow.

“The move has also been made possible by Scottish Enterprise who have been extremely supportive of our vision to open up this collocated space and to encourage Scotland’s growing technical community to come and hot desk with us – so to generate and extend a physical hub with law enforcement and the business community.

“It’s been a decision on the cards for a long time – and we can now kick on and provide crucial support to business during what are uncertain times for so many.”