RSM hires payroll outsourcing chief for Scotland

RSM, the accounting, tax and consulting firm, has appointed Michael McAllister as its regional head of payroll outsourcing, in a moved brokered by HRC Recruitment.

In the newly-created role, McAllister will lead the firm’s payroll services offering at its “centres of excellence” in Grangemouth and Belfast. He will also cover RSM’s offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Grangemouth and Lerwick.

McAllister will report to the firm’s UK partner for payroll and HR services, Steve Sweetlove, and will work with clients on payroll and human resources, as well as pensions and auto-enrolment support.

Over the last five years, McAllister built a team at Mazars’ Glasgow office from a standing start to 14 staff, while latterly he also managed the firm’s London payroll team. McAllister previously worked at accountancy firms Scott Moncrieff and Tenon as a UK payroll specialist.

He said: “The firm has real ambitions to enhance its payroll team and take that division of the business to the next level. I’m looking forward to delivering on those aims in Scotland and Northern Ireland.”

Andy Mitchell, managing consultant for payroll and outsourced finance at HRC, added: “Michael was a good match for RSM, as the firm looks to expand its presence in the payroll market. His background and skillset are exactly what they were looking for.”