Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo targets growth with new ‘COO’ role

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has today named its new chief operating officer, branded a “landmark” appointment looking to accelerate its strategy for growth.

Rucelle Soutar, who has been the business’ finance boss for five years, is taking on the newly created role that will see her lead the Tattoo’s senior management team to deliver on “ambitious” plans for audience development and commercial growth at home and overseas. She will drive the operational activity reinforcing the board’s plans to double the organisation’s turnover to £20 million by 2025, increase global audience to reach more than a billion across multiple channels and sustain charitable giving at £1m annually.

Tattoo chief executive Brigadier David Allfrey explained: “This is a landmark appointment for the Tattoo.”

He added that it “will help us leverage even better the human capital we have in the business while setting the throttles on our annual programmes both in Edinburgh and abroad.

“Our board has set a fine strategy for business growth over the coming years and Rucelle will bring this into being, playing a key role in developing our business into a world-class brand operating on the world stage.”

Soutar said: “I’ve seen what we as a business are capable of, continuing to develop and grow over the past five years, and I am thrilled to play a key role in driving our vision of success, building our brand and expanding the global footprint of our business… my role is key to giving more people the opportunity to enjoy the wonderfully rich and exhilarating Tattoo experience more often and in evolving forms.“

The Tattoo aims to significantly expand by securing overseas tours in China, Australia and Canada from next year onwards.