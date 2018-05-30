Room with a view for Glasgow design outfit

Have your say

Furniture and design specialist Alpha Scotland is extending its reach with a move to larger premises in Glasgow.

The firm, which was formerly in the city’s West Regent Street, was today set to officially open its new base within an 11-storey development in Finnieston, overlooking the Clyde.

Alpha Scotland – established two years ago – is owned by Belfast-based Alpha Group.

Chief executive Paul Black said: “The team at Alpha Scotland specialise in creating environments that encourage more effective working.”

The firm is marking the move with a competition to win a fortnight’s residency in its contemporary space.

The offer is open to all self-employed homeworkers who feel their current surroundings “stifle creativity and productivity”.

Entrants are being asked to submit photos of their home working environment alongside a short paragraph outlining why they feel a change of scenery would be of benefit.