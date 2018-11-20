Rocket firm lands new Edinburgh office site

A rocket developer set to become the first in half a century to launch satellites into full orbit has committed its long-term future to Edinburgh.

Skyrora has agreed a five-year lease on a site spanning more than 2,000 square feet on Princes Street, moving from its current, much smaller base on St Colme Street. The move has been heralded by City of Edinburgh Council as a sign of the Scottish capital’s appeal to “innovating tech firms”.

Skyrora aims to provide responsive and dedicated UK-based launches. With the first confirmed to take place as soon as 2021, Skyrora said it is on track with research and tests that will allow it to take satellites of up to 350 kilograms to polar and sun-synchronous orbits.

Business development director Daniel Smith said the new offices will let the firm “continue growing a multi-talented team, which will yield some amazing opportunities”.

Skyrora recently initiated its first in a series of sub-orbital test launches in Ross-shire.