Robertson Group predicts dramatic growth after Macallan project

A leading infrastructure business based in Scotland is predicting growth of 25 per cent when it releases financial results later this year.

Stirling-headquartered Robertson Group expects to book an increase in turnover of more than 25 per cent to March 2018. In the year 2016-17, the group reported turnover of £565 million.

CEO Derek Shewan attributed the anticipated financial surge to the company’s recently implemented five-year strategic growth plan, a strong order book and the firm’s involvement in high-profile construction projects, such as the £140 million Macallan distillery and visitor experience in Speyside.

Robertson founder and executive chairman, Bill Robertson, said: “We have worked hard at making sure the business has a strong market presence with a client and defined sector focus.

“This strategic approach has allowed us to play to many of our strengths, which has in turn supported our growth in larger projects since 2010.

“We are in a robust position to continue our momentum which has recently seen our involvement in major opportunities such as the Macallan, the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC) and Balfour Hospital in Orkney – all of which have demanded us to excel.”

The group comprises 22 businesses, directly employing 3,000 people across the UK.