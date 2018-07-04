Robertson charging ahead with racecourse hotel

Construction and infrastructure group Robertson is to serve as lead contractor on a £10 million hotel at Hamilton Park Racecourse.

Hampton by Hilton Hamilton Park will feature 118 rooms and is to be built on land previously used as a car park for racecourse guests.

Planning approval was granted by South Lanarkshire Council in December and the project is expected to complete by next summer.

Ed Parry, managing director, Robertson central west, said: “It is hugely exciting to be working with Hamilton Park Racecourse in supporting them in realising the next phase of their business plan.

“Robertson has previously built two Hampton by Hilton hotels in Aberdeen and another in Leeds so we know exactly what is required.”

Vivien Currie, chief executive at Hamilton Park Racecourse, added: “This landmark project… has been driven by public demand, not only for racedays but also for other events.”