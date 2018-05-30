Revealed: The 50 best companies in Scotland to work for

It’s a car dealership that grew from one small showroom in Leicester 50 years ago. Now Sytner Group has been named the best company to work for in Scotland in a comprehensive survey of staff.
The firm, which holds dealerships across the UK and specialises in premium franchises such as Audi, was placed first in a list of 50 companies operating north of the Border.
Second was Chess, the cybersecurity specialist, while Abbot Risk Consulting was third.
The top 50 list, which is reproduced in full at the end of this article, was based on the results of the 2018 b-Heard survey, which asked more than 500,000 employees across 769 organisations in the UK how they felt at work.
The survey, conducted each by workplace engagement specialists Best Company, asked people how they feel about eight aspects of their working lives to determine a Best Companies Index (BCI) score for each organisation – the company’s unique measure of workplace engagement.
Since 2001 the highest-scoring businesses have appeared on the national Best Companies to Work For lists published by The Sunday Times.
The company have now launched regional lists to recognise those organisations who have high levels of employee engagement.
Founder and CEO of Best Companies Jonathan Austin said: “The new Best Companies lists will deliver comprehensive regional benchmarking from up-to-date engagement data.
“Our hope is that companies will be able to see how they compare with similar local organisations to enable them to implement changes and make significant improvements to their engagement levels to make the world a better workplace.”
READ MORE: Revealed: The 10 ‘best places to live’ in Scotland
The full top 50 best companies in Scotland list
1: Sytner Group
2: Chess
3: Abbott Risk Consulting
4: The Royal College of Nursing
5: Explore Learning
6: DFS Trading Limited
7: Beaverbrooks the Jewellers
8: The Entertainer (Amersham)
9: Iceland Frozen Foods
10: Bright Care
11: Blue Arrow Group
12: Anderson Anderson & Brown LLP
13: Hilti (Gt. Britain)
14: itison
15: Creditfix
16: Halfords
17: Ogilvie Fleet
18: Savers Health and Beauty
19: Buzzworks Holdings
20: EY
21: Clark Contracts
22: Peter Brett Associates LLP
23: Heathrow Business Support Centre
24: Cairn Housing Association
25: Marriott Hotels International
26: Build-A-Bear Workshop
27: Accenture UK
28: Fleet Alliance
29: Macs Adventure
30: Deloitte
31: EE
32: Thorntons Law LLP
33: Fife Housing Association
34: AXA
35: David Lloyd Clubs
36: Santander UK
37: Bridge Leisure Parks
38: Majestic Wine Warehouses
39: Cairngorms National Park Authority
40: River Island
41: Bravissimo
42: Manorview Group
43: ISG PLC
44: Warburtons
45: Apex Hotels
46: Intelligent Office UK
47: Loreburn Housing Association
48: ODEON Cinemas Group
49: SCARF
50: Edinburgh Leisure