Wholesaler targets major deals in Dubai

JW Filshill International, the Glasgow-based craft beer and spirits wholesaler, is targeting expansion into food exports amid rising demand from customers in China and the Middle East.

The family-run firm is looking to forge a series of “major export deals” on behalf of Scottish craft food and drink producers during this week’s Gulfood exposition at the World Trade Fair in Dubai.

JW Filshill will exhibit a range of Scots produce at Gulfood, which is expecting around 100,000 delegates from almost 200 countries, and will also sponsor a VIP drinks reception for Scottish Development International at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers tomorrow evening.

Chris Miller, group commercial director, said: “Moving to food products was a natural progression for JW Filshill International.

“Our UK arm distributes both food and drink, and for the international arm to follow has always been part of our long-term strategy.”

Miller said that he and fellow director Simon Hannah were already in “advance conversations” with retailers and importers for the products, adding: “These high-profile trade events enable us to promote Scotland’s craft producers, and put our country’s world-class craft products into the hands of key influencers, buyers and distributors.”