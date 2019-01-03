Vaporized rebrands to gear up for European growth

Vaporized, the Edinburgh-based vaping specialist, is set to undergo a major rebrand in the first quarter as the business targets international growth.

Its new name, VPZ, is designed to create a higher level of engagement with overseas consumers.

The rebrand comes as VPZ forges ahead with ambitious plans to treble its store footprint to 300 in the UK by 2021.

Director Doug Mutter said: “The rebrand gives us a further platform to realise our international expansion vision, providing a transferable name that is easily recognisable to consumers across global regions.

“The rebrand also fits with our strategy of bringing new product categories for our expanding customer base.”

VPZ will launch National Cigarette Amnesty Day on 14 January to try and help more smokers in the UK quit.

The business is inviting smokers to come into VPZ stores across the country to deposit their cigarettes and get a 28-day starter kit help them give up smoking for good.

Mutter added: “As part of our rebrand we will be investing heavily in our people strategy to ensure our teams are equipped to help smokers understand the evidence based public health opportunity of vaping products so that their positive impact can be maximised.”