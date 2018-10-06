Trump accounts show losses for Aberdeenshire resort

Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf course reported a £1.2 million loss last year, accounts filed with Companies House have revealed.

The financial results for Trump International, which operates the golf course, boutique hotel and bar and restaurant at Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, comes just days after accounts for his flagship Turnberry resort showed the business ran up losses of £3.38m in 2017.

President Trump personally controlled the company until January 2017, when he resigned and it was passed over to American firm DJT Holdings, which is in turn controlled by the Donald J Trump Revocable Trust.

Its turnover remained fairly flat compared to the previous year at £2.6m, but losses were marginally lower than last year’s figure of £1.4m.

The director’s report filed with the accounts said that Trump International’s “reputation and status...continues to expand, as its services and products evolve.”

The Aberdeenshire resort employs nine fewer staff than it did last year, with its employee register running to just 84 workers, according to the annual accounts for 2017.