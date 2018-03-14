Toys R Us branches to remain open 'until further notice' - despite rumours of closure

The administrators of Toys R Us have refuted claims that all of the chain's stores are to close, saying 75 will stay open "until further notice".

The statement from Moorfields today came as many media outlets reported that staff had been told stores would shut and 3,000 people made redundant after a buyer had not been found for the troubled retailers.

A statement from Moorfields said that the administrators "remain open to interest from potential buyers for parts of the business", but added that 67 people had been made redundant at the Company’s head office in Maidenhead earlier today.

A total of 25 stores earmarked for closure in December as part of a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) to save the firm, will go ahead as planned over the next six weeks. The shops to shut include branches in Aberdeen, East Kilbride, Kirkcaldy and Livingston.

Simon Thomas, joint administrator and partner at Moorfields, said: “We have made every effort to secure a buyer for all or part of the Company’s business. This process attracted some interest, but ultimately no party has been able to move forward with a formal bid prior to the expiration of the stated deadline.

“It is therefore with great regret that we have made the difficult decision to make a number of positions redundant at the Company’s head office in Maidenhead and proceed with a controlled store closure programme. We are grateful for the hard work of Toys “R” Us staff during this very difficult period and will be providing support where we can to those who have been made redundant.”

“All of the remaining 75 Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us stores will remain open until further notice. We’re extending the nationwide discounting programme and would like to encourage customers to take advantage of the special offers available in store while stock levels remain high.”