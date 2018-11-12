The Paint Shed secures East Lothian site

A trade paint retailer will open its first East Lothian site before the end of the year after securing premises in Musselburgh.

Allied Surveyors Scotland has secured a unit at Olive Bank Retail Park on behalf of The Paint Shed.

Representing the retailer’s first venture in the region, the premises will be let on a new ten-year lease from landlord RB & JL Properties, which was represented in the transaction by Eric Young and Co, at a rent of £27,500 a year.

Stirling-headquartered The Paint Shed is currently fitting out the almost 3,000 square foot premises, with the aim of launching the store before Christmas.

The firm has hired Paul Blyth, a manager from Tranent who rejoined the business after working for a paint manufacturer, and two new members of staff.

It currently has 12 other outlets across Scotland’s Central Belt, including three in Edinburgh, and has opened a total of three stores during this year.

Managing director Michael Rolland said: “We are delighted with our new premises in Musselburgh. We have had many customers [there] and in East Lothian for some time and it is great that we can now serve them locally and deliver down the coast on a daily basis.”

Other tenants at Olive Bank Retail Park include Vets4Pets and Home Bargains, as well as food retailers Aldi and Iceland.