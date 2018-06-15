Tesco delivers the goods as sales continue to rise

Have your say

Tesco has delivered its tenth consecutive quarter of sales growth, boosted by its recent acquisition of wholesaler Booker.

The group’s like-for-like sales were up 1.8 per cent for the 13 weeks to 26 May, with comparable sales rising by 3.5 per cent in the UK and Ireland.

Tesco’s UK supermarket sales rose 2.1 per cent on a like-for-like basis, while Booker’s sales, including tobacco, jumped 14.3 per cent over the period.

Tesco chief executive Dave Lewis said: “Our growth plans are on track and we are pleased with the momentum in the business.

“We remain well-placed to serve our customers better and deliver on our medium-term financial ambitions.

“We are delighted with initial progress on Booker, and are focused on delivering the synergy benefits that our merger brings.”

The supermarket’s general merchandise sales dragged on total sales growth, although like-for-like clothing sales ticked up 1.7 per cent.