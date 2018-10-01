Summer sun sees Mackie’s ice cream scoop record sales

Have your say

Ice cream maker Mackie’s of Scotland has enjoyed a record-breaking summer, selling a total of 3,647,534 litres of ice cream over the quarter, enough to fill almost one and a half Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Mackie’s saw year-on-year sales increase by 37 per cent in June, by 96 per cent in July, and by 27 per cent in August.

The Aberdeenshire firm, run by siblings Kirstin McNutt, Mac Mackie and Karin Hayhow, also reported increased demand from its international markets, with clients in Taiwan and Korea requesting bigger orders.

The ice cream is shipped in specialised 40-foot refrigerated containers, with almost 20,000 tubs leaving the Mackie’s farm most weeks.

Commercial director Stuart Common said: “It’s great to report that we have just seen our most successful summer since we started producing ice cream back in 1986.

“Despite the obvious ongoing challenges of exporting ice cream, like specialised transportation, Mackie’s is thriving.

“Both Taiwan and Korea upped their orders significantly at the beginning of the summer, with our ‘traditional’ flavour being most in demand.

“We couldn’t ask for better results – success both at home and overseas.”