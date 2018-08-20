Sticky Heelz signs US market deal

A Scottish entrepreneur is walking on air after securing a deal that will expand her business to the US market.

Laura Birrell, who recently signed a contract to sell her Sticky Heelz foot care products in nearly 500 Superdrug stores, has now struck a deal with a New York sales agent.

Having received support from Business Gateway Lanarkshire and secured private investment from Hillington-based Wilson Imports last year, Birrell believes a targeted sales and marketing campaign by TSB Sales Service will see her goods hit the shelves of leading US stores by the end of the year.

She said: “I’m delighted to be working with TSB Sales Service, as the firm has inroads with the home shopping network as well as Walmart and Walgreens.

“Securing listings with Boots and Superdrug were two of my main aims when I first started; the third was to break into America. To be able to say I’ve achieved those goals in three years feels surreal.”