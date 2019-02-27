Stewart Brewing cheers £400k Lidl beer deal

Supermarket chain Lidl has introduced three new Scottish craft beers in partnership with Stewart Brewing in a deal worth some £400,000.

Following the successful launch of Lidl’s first own-label collaboration Bright Lights by Stewart Brewing last year, the retailer and the Edinburgh-based beer-maker have been perfecting the recipes for each of their new beers – Down Town, Big City and Up State.

Jo Stewart, co-founder of Stewart Brewing, said: “We are excited to be working with Lidl again to create this collection of new beers.

“The collaboration with Lidl has been our biggest business venture to date and since working with them last year to launch Bright Lights, we have seen a huge increase in business. This year we hope to keep growing our business relationship with Lidl even further.”

Lidl Scotland’s head of buying, Paul McQuade, added: “Following an introduction at our annual beer festival in September, sales of Bright Lights have performed very well throughout the UK and it is now available year-round in several UK stores.

“We have an ongoing drive and commitment to support Scottish suppliers, which also gives customers across the UK the chance to try – and enjoy – these high quality beers.”