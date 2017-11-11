Start-up to launch range celebrating Charles Rennie Mackintosh

An Edinburgh-based start-up has been commissioned to help create a new collection of works to celebrate next year’s 150th anniversary of the birth of Charles Rennie Mackintosh.

Craft Design House will work in collaboration with design partners based in Scotland on a range of items to “reflect and celebrate” the distinctive style of the Glasgow-born designer and architect.

A new app will accompany the launch of the Mackintosh collection, enabling people to trail his life and work.

Gillian Scott, founder and chief executive of Craft House Design, said: “This new collective work will be selected from multiple disciplines; textile, ceramic, glass, furniture and jewellery as well as cross discipline collaborations.

“To accompany products, digital and content narratives of the design inspiration and process are provided, reconnecting product with process and customer with creator.”