Sportswear boss set to address key summit in Scotland

The entrepreneur behind a luxury sportswear brand that has been worn by the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge and Elle Macpherson is coming to Scotland in April to talk at this year’s Entrepreneurial Scotland Summit.

German-born Stefani Grosse, chief executive and founder of active wear range Monreal London, is the latest speaker confirmed for the event, which takes place at Gleneagles Hotel on 25 April.

She joins Jo Fairley, founder of chocolate brand Green and Blacks, and Mike Soutar, co-founder of Shortlist Media and a regular on the BBC TV programme The Apprentice.

Former athlete Grosse launched her first collection in Harrods in 2013, and it is now a firmly established global brand. She said: “I am looking forward to coming to Scotland soon to take part in the Entrepreneurial Scotland Summit… Events like this, where business leaders and entrepreneurs can meet and share experiences, are vitally important.”

Sandy Kennedy, chief executive of Entrepreneurial Scotland, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to welcome Stefani as our latest speaker and hear about her experiences building a popular global brand in a highly challenging marketplace. I will share more details about other speakers soon. I’m really excited by this year’s programme, so watch this space.”