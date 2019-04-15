Six-figure boost for ex-rugby player Neil Adam Sinclair’s removals and storage business

A former professional rugby player has secured six-figure funding to support the expansion of his removals and storage business – including an increase of its headcount.

Business-owner Neil Adam Sinclair has scored a £100,000 lending package from Barclays, hoping to triple the self-storage capabilities of Sterling Sinclair Removals to 35 containers and add two members of staff to the team.

Long-term plans include opening an additional storage site in the Central Belt as well as looking at opportunities in England. The firm was set up in 2016 following Sinclair’s career at French club USA Perpignan, London Irish and Scotland under 20s.

Sinclair said: “The additional storage capacity will help us to grow both existing contracts and welcome new customers.”

Stuart Brown, head of SME Scotland at Barclays, said: “It’s great to watch the business thrive.” The lender has doubled the unsecured lending limit to £100,000 to help smaller businesses in Scotland get faster access to finance.