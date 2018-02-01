Shoppers prefer Black Friday to Boxing Day sales

Black Friday retail searches overtook those on Boxing Day, while the total number of searches grew by 3 per cent across all devices, according to a report from the British Retail Consortium.

A report on the latest figures showed that shoppers were increasingly visiting websites via social media adverts and marketing emails from companies, rather than through search engines.

The report added that shoppers are taking longer to search for items, reflecting a growing desire to find the best bargains.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: “The final quarter of 2017 saw modest growth in the volume of online search activity for retail products, which was driven predominantly by mobile searches once again.

“It was the weakest quarter for growth last year.”

She added: “Browsing for an online bargain will likely become common practice for the increasingly discerning shopper as the squeeze on disposable income persists.”

Martijn Bertisen, retail director at Google, said: “The Black Friday period is getting longer and, instead of staying up late to research the best deals, consumers are using their phones more than ever to research deals during morning commute times on Black Friday and at store opening times on Boxing Day.”