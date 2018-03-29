Second restaurant was target of money laundering scam

A second Scottish restaurant has revealed that it was also the target of a fake booking which is believed to be a money laundering scam.
Hannah Trickett, owner of Faodail restaurant in Kincardine, contacted The Scotsman after Edinburgh restaurateur Mark Greenaway unveiled details of a fake reservation from a man who claimed he wanted to book a party of 30 in for his son's birthday. The customer then said he wanted to make an extra payment of £2,000 on his credit card to the restaurant for staff to hand on to a bus driver who would transport the group to the venue on the day of the event.
Ms Trickett, who runs the Fife restaurant with her partner, chef Michael Walsh, received a near-identical email from a different email address last week. Like Mr Greenaway, she also had an email exchange about the booking with the would-be diner until the point when he had asked the favour about the extra payment and became suspicious.
She said: "We have literally just dealt with this very same scam. It appears they are hitting a lot of restaurants, big and small. As soon as the email came to me - they used my booking email but didn't go via our booking system - I had a look and realised it wasn't a real email address.
"We knew right away that it was some sort of hoax but we had to be sure we still remained professional. We received a lot of emails from him with varying amounts of inconsistencies and then finally he asked us to accept money from him via a credit card and offered us £200 tip, then offered to pay £2000 instead of the £10 per head deposit we ask for."
Both Ms Trickett and Mr Greenaway have reported the matter to Police Scotland.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We can confirm that we were contacted in relation to a concern over a potential money-laundering scam."
Read more: Chef warns over money laundering scam