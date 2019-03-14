Scottish food and drink exports hit record high

Have your say

Food and drink exports from Scotland reached a record high of £6.3 billion last year, driven higher by surging whisky sales.

Exports rose by £293 million in 2018, a 4.9 per cent increase year on year, according to HMRC figures.

Whisky accounted for three-quarters of Scotland’s total, up by 7.8 per cent to £4.7bn, which offset a slight decrease across other sectors.

Food exports have grown 125 per cent since 2007.

Around two-thirds of food exports go to the European Union.

James Withers, chief executive of trade industry association Scotland Food and Drink, said: “The latest figures demonstrate how valuable the EU market is. Our future strategy must rest on building our trade with Europe even further.

“That will strengthen the platform from which we can then continue the remarkable export growth momentum across North America, Asia and the Middle East.”