Scotsman Food and Drink Awards to return for second year

The best of Scotland’s food and drink industry is to be celebrated for a second year with the return of a successful awards ceremony.

The Scotsman’s Food and Drink Awards will once again aim to highlight the cream of the crop of Scotland’s Food and Drink industry, and will take place in the capital this September.

The Best Dining Experience award presented by Mark Greenaway went to Ondine Roy Brett owner chef and manager Colin Hart last year

The event will feature 13 specially chosen categories across a broad range of subjects which will seek to recognise those businesses and individuals who have, in the eyes of Scotsman readers, helped to make a huge success of the country’s food and drink sector.

Last year’s winners included the chef behind Six By Nico, Nico Simeone, social enterprise Loch Arthur Creamery and Farm Shop – who took home the Hidden Gem prize – dedicated bloggers Boys Eat Scotland and Glasgow-based street food aficionados The Big Feed.

The list of categories this year include Best Use of Scottish Produce, Best Scottish Spirit, Your Hidden Gem, Most Dedicated Food Blogger and Best Bar and Kitchen.

Each nominee, and your reason for choosing them will be read and judged by a panel comprising of Scotsman staff and representatives from Scotland’s Food & Drink industry, with the finalists being announced a few weeks before the event.

The ceremony will take place on Tuesday 4 September, at the EICC and in a departure from the usual sit-down meal, the Awards will have a Scottish Street food theme, giving finalists, guests and sponsors the opportunity to better connect on the night.

Broadcaster Stephen Jardine, who will host the event for the second year, said: “I’m delighted once again to be hosting The Scotsman’s Food and Drink Awards.

“The inaugural event was a brilliant success but with Brexit looming there has never been a more important time to champion our amazing food and drink talent and the outstanding produce they bring to the table.

“It’s a tough business with long hours and lots of competition so it’s right we should put on a pedestal and celebrate the very best Scotland has to offer and that’s exactly what these awards do.”

Frank O’Donnell, editor of The Scotsman, said that the return of the awards, and the accompanying conference, reaffirms The Scotsman’s continuing commitment to “highlighting the success that is being made of Scotland’s vibrant food and drink scene” by hard-working Scottish producers.