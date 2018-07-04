Scots vaping firm invests six-figure sum

A Leith-based designer of vaping products and e-cigarettes has invested more than £250,000 this year on boosting its product line-up.

The latest additions have been designed in-house by JAC Vapour’s research and development team, led by founding partner Andy Logan.

Two e-cigarettes and eight e-liquid products have been added to the product range with two more hardware devices scheduled for release before the end of the year.

JAC Vapour was established in 2010 by Logan, the firm’s chief design officer, and now has tens of thousands of regular customers, with about 80 per cent of its business coming from the UK. The firm is also at the forefront of shaping vaping legislation.

Chief executive Neil McCallum said: “2018 has been a huge year of investment and development for us. This £250,000 spend shows our commitment to our R&D team in Edinburgh.

“Their continued attention to detail and design means they never stop coming up with new ideas to change the e-cigarette market.

“These new products will be primarily for the UK and Europe, but could be expanded into the US in 2019. We are also currently developing unique products for the German and French markets for launch in late 2018 early 2019.”

He added: “We use our e-cigarettes every day, so we design products that we know our customers want to use. We hope the VIM range will change the way people look at e-cigarettes.”

The firm has retail, wholesale and distribution divisions.