Scots cycling brand gears up with fund raising drive

A new Scottish cycling brand has rolled out a crowdfunding campaign targeting commuter cyclists.

Meander Apparel was founded by husband and wife team, Jill and Steve Henry. Jill has more than ten years’ experience in the fashion industry working at luxury designer House of Holland and various influential menswear brands.

Her husband is an aeronautical engineer with a background in asset management and a “passion for the outdoors and adventure”. He has a Guinness World Record to his name for taking part in the most northern game of rugby, at the North Pole.

The Edinburgh firm’s launch product is a “multi-functional performance jacket” that is said to be “equally suited to the style conscious commuter or weekend adventurer”. It has been available via the international crowdfunding website Indiegogo.com.

Jill said: “We’re passionate about combining our love of cycling and the outdoors with minimalist style in a sustainable way.

“We don’t want to be a part of the fast fashion waste industry so we’re offering high quality garments and a lifetime repair service on any wear and tear that can be mended.”

The product is made from materials sourced from a family-run factory on Italy’s Lake Como.

The idea for Meander came about after the couple organised a bike ride from London to Paris to raise money for children’s rugby charity Wooden Spoon.

Unimpressed with the lifestyle clothing on offer and feeling limited by a choice of “garish and bright neon” jackets or very expensive jackets unsuitable for cycling, it sparked the birth of their brand.

Steve added: “The London to Paris bike ride demonstrated the need for something that was comfortable and functional for cycling but that we could also wear when off the bike and socialising with friends after the day’s riding.

“Once we’ve completed the initial phase of crowdfunding, we plan to expand the range to fully cater for commuter cyclists and outdoor lovers, continuing to work with sustainable suppliers and recycled fabrics wherever possible.”