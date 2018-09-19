Scots-backed firm launches chilled hemp milk product

A food brand that makes products from hemp seed and is backed by Inverleith LLP, the Edinburgh-based private equity house, has secured major supermarket listings for its latest drink.

Braham and Murray, which is seen as a pioneer in developing food ingredients from hemp, has launched a chilled hemp milk under the Good Hemp brand. The products have gone straight into hundreds of Asda and Waitrose stores.

Made from organic hemp seeds, the chilled milk is said to make a “refreshing dairy alternative with a clean and light taste”. It is packed with omegas and fortified with calcium, vitamin B12 and vitamin D and will sit alongside the existing Good Hemp range.

David Shaw, managing director of Devon-based Braham and Murray, said: “Good Hemp is delighted to announce the addition of these new chilled hemp milks to our consumer brand range of hemp-based food products.

“The launch capitalises on the increasing consumer trend towards healthy plant based foods which combine these nutritional benefits with environmental credentials.”

Last month, Inverleith added to its burgeoning consumer goods portfolio by taking a majority stake in Braham and Murray Good Hemp.

Through its combined fund and investor club stake, the Scots firm, which is chaired by Ben Thomson, gained majority ownership of the business – founded by Henry Braham and Glynis Murray at their Devon farm.

The “significant” seven-figure investment will allow the company to expand the distribution of its Good Hemp milk alternative product in the UK and overseas, widen its product portfolio and embark on a new marketing campaign focused on Good Hemp’s nutritional qualities.