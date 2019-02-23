Scots activewear brand launches jacket made out of coffee grounds

A Borders-based activewear and outdoor brand has launched a waterproof jacket designed using an eco-friendly textile made in part from recycled coffee grounds.

Findra says the jacket’s fabric is made from a hi-tech “coffee yarn” that also incorporates plastic bottles, and is “environmentally friendly, deodorising, fast-drying and naturally UV-resistant”.

Findra founder Alex Feechan said customers have been requesting a jacket since the firm started out in 2014.

“The unique fabric of this jacket is in keeping with Findra’s sustainable, innovative ethos,” he said. “This jacket has been two years in the making and has been tested by elite mountain biker Lee Craigie, so it’s been put through its paces. Lee wore the first version and we made improvements based on what she had to say.”

Feechan launched the brand after perceiving that other kit available was out of touch with what female consumers were looking for. It tapped in to the 2016 AccelerateHER Award winner’s work on knitwear for fashion houses such as Chanel, Calvin Klein and Escada.

The business opened its first retail space in 2017 in Innerleithen, and last year launched a site on Edinburgh’s Henderson Row, and has extended its reach from its original female focus to a men’s collection

Its funding includes a £250,000 injection secured in 2017.