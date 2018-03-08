Scotland’s first female malt distiller celebrates her retirement

Scotland’s first female malt distiller will celebrate her retirement with her own dram.

Liz Stewart, who has worked at the Dalwhinnie Distillery in the Highlands for 31 years, is having a whisky named after her – Lizzie’s Dram.

Ms Stewart, 57, who retires tomorrow, made waves in the Scotch whisky industry when she broke the mould to take on a role in a traditionally male-dominated field.

She started her career at the distillery in 1987, following in the footsteps of both her mother and brother.

“I have loved every moment of my time working in the Scotch whisky industry, and can’t quite believe that it’s coming to an end,” she said.

“I’m extremely proud to have made history and can quite honestly say that I’ve felt a part of the team since day one. It’s my hope that women continue to get involved and realise the career opportunities that the Scotch whisky industry boasts. Hopefully my story might inspire more women to take up a career in Scotch whisky too.”