‘Scientific research’ behind launch of first Scottish Dry gin

A Dumfries and Galloway distiller has launched what it claims is the first Scottish Dry gin, created using a “scientific understanding of flavour compounds”.

The Dalton-based Oro Distilling Company has debuted the small-batch gin made with a “unique” blend of botanicals, distilled over 15 to 17 hours in a purpose-built, fully coppered still.

“Specific scientific research has been applied to Oro at every turn; from the dilution point and solvent extraction method through to the particular type of still used,” it said of the spirit, whose name means gold in Spanish and Italian.

Oro Gin is distilled with 15 botanicals, with juniper, vanilla and coriander “most notable”, as well as cinnamon, pink peppercorns, and a secret ingredient.

Owned by the Clynick family, the gin was developed by head distiller Ray Clynick, a graduate of the Heriot-Watt International Centre for Brewing & Distilling, and creative director Jacqueline Clynick, along with their team of experts in science, chemistry and distilling. The gin’s logo uses concentric circles to represent the atomic suborbital structure of gold itself.

Ray Clynick said: “Months of scientific research has gone into developing the first Scottish Dry gin, and we are confident that the end result will bring a unique dimension to the premium gin market.”