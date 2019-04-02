Sales surge for Scottish clothing business Trespass

Have your say

Jacobs & Turner, the Glasgow-based owner of outdoor clothing brand Trespass, has seen turnover push through £100 million for the first time thanks to Britain’s changeable climate.

The privately owned company said all divisions had achieved revenue growth in the year to 24 June 2018.

Writing in the latest set of company accounts, the firm’s directors noted: “The considerable investment in web development is resulting in steady increases in on-line sales.

“The British weather also played its part and, undoubtedly, company sales were boosted by the wet summer of 2017 and the subsequent cold winter, culminating with the Beast from the East.

“These results have been attained despite the economic uncertainty surrounding the government’s Brexit negotiations with the EU and the continued volatility in the currency markets.”

Sales increased by 15 per cent to £114.3m while a dividend of £4.4m was made to the company’s owners.