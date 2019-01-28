Retailers warn over rising prices and empty shelves in event of no-deal Brexit

A no-deal Brexit could leave consumers facing empty shelves in supermarkets and higher food prices, retailers are set to warn politicians.

In a letter from the body representing Britain’s major food retailers, stores warn that fresh food cannot be stockpiled and said problems with importing food would leave it “difficult to restock stores”.

Signed by ten food retailers and restaurant groups including the chief executive of Sainsbury’s, Asda and the Co-op, as well as the British Retail Consortium (BRC), the letter said that the supply chain to get food into the country would be “significantly disrupted” in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

It said: “While we have been working closely with our suppliers on contingency plans it is not possible to mitigate all the risks to our supply chains and we fear significant disruption in the short term as a result if there is no Brexit deal.”

It highlighted the fact that nearly one third of the food eaten in the UK comes from the EU.

“In March, the situation becomes more acute as UK produce is out of season,” the letter added. “90 per cent of our lettuces, 80 per cent of our tomatoes and 70 per cent of our soft fruit is sourced from the EU at that time of year. As this produce is fresh and perishable, it needs to be moved quickly from farms to our stores. This complex, ‘just in time’ supply chain will be significantly disrupted in the event of no deal. “

It added that it is difficult to stockpile any more produce as “all frozen and chilled storage is already been used”.

