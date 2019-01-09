Retailers condemn Scottish plans to curb junk food promotions

Retailers have condemned plans to stop supermarkets from promoting foods high in sugar, salt and fat in a bid to tackle the obesity crisis.

Experts from bodies which represent retailers north of the Border said that the moves proposed by the Scottish Government could hit companies hard, resulting in job losses.

The Scottish Grocer’s Federation said that plans to restrict grocery promotions such as multibuys for such foods were “lacking in evidence, badly thought through and unenforceable”, while the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) also said it had concerns over the plans and urged the government to delay any measures which might disrupt the grocery market even further ahead of a potential no-deal Brexit.

The Food and Drink Federation Scotland (FDF) warned that one member alone – described as an “iconic Scottish brand” – could lose £1 million in sales as a direct result of such measures, whch it said would “likely result in major redundancies”.

The comments were made in response to a consultation issued by the government at the end of last year.

The SRC said that if the UK leaves the EU “in a disorderly manner”, that would have “immense consequences for food and drink retailers”.

It added: “In that event we would strongly urge the Scottish Government to defer moving forward on these proposals (and indeed other policy measures which add burdens to the food and drink industry) until a stable supply chain is restored.”

Ewan MacDonald-Russell, head of policy at the SRC, said: “We want to work with government to help our customers through proportionate evidence-based policies, which establish a level playing field and effectively engage with the challenge of obesity.

“However, we have some significant concerns. There is a dearth of detail over the exact definition of products, categories, and store areas. We also oppose proposals to limit the advertisement of temporary price promotions. We don’t believe there is evidence which shows these promotions encourage over-consumption.”

John Lee, head of public affairs at the SGF, said: “Retailers should be allowed to use a wide range of promotions to ensure they stay competitive and provide customers with the value for money they have come to expect.”

David Thomson, chief executive of FDF, said: “We are deeply disappointed that the Scottish Government is pressing ahead with legislation to restrict food and drink promotions. Especially since there is no evidence of the effectiveness of these measures in tackling obesity. The promotion to adults of all foods is a fundamental commercial freedom.”

He added: “Iconic Scottish brands who sell more of their products in Scotland will be disproportionately affected by restrictions, such as banning of end of floor displays and free samples.”