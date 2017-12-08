Retailer Tiso to open Aviemore store

Outdoor adventure retail ­specialist Tiso is to open up in “Scotland’s adventure ­capital” Aviemore in a move ­creating 30 jobs as it looks to take advantage of more people ­visiting the area.

The company, which has its headquarters in the Leith area of Edinburgh above its store on Commercial Street, is to launch one of its “outdoor experience” stores in the ­Highland town within the Cairngorms National Park, opening its doors next year.

Tiso Aviemore Outdoor Experience, measuring about 12,000 sq ft, will be located in the new £10 million Myrtefield Retail Park off Grampian Road. It extends Tiso’s current network of 15 stores across Scotland.

The new premises will incorporate the “specialist key components” of Tiso, Alpine Bikes and Blues the Ski Shop, along with a café and soft play area, spanning ground and mezzanine levels.

It will house many global ranges as well as exclusive brands and products, catering for walkers, mountaineers, skiers, bikers and watersport enthusiasts. Additionally, ­customers will have access to full ski and bike servicing, in addition to bike and boot fitting.

The group’s chief executive Chris Tiso, who grew up skiing and mountaineering in the Cairngorms area, said: “Aviemore is Scotland’s adventure capital and is renowned as a destination for people of all ages to access and enjoy the variety offered by the local mountains, forests, lochs and rivers.

“The area already attracts in excess of 1 million visitors annually and with its diverse attractions and the ongoing dualling of the A9, we can expect more people coming to explore an area renowned for climbing, winter-sports, cycling and watersports.

“Opening an outdoor experience store in Aviemore is the natural next step for us. I look forward to welcoming customers – new and existing – to our store and for Tiso to complement the choice and knowledge offered by local businesses as part of the wider outdoor community.”

Tiso was set up in Edinburgh in 1962 by Chris’ parents ­Graham and Maude Tiso, initially from a boat shop’s back room. The group now employs more than 300 people across Scotland and the Lake District where it owns George Fisher, the outdoor store in Keswick.

Chris Tiso in 2013 sold a controlling interest in the chain to JD Sports Fashion for an undisclosed sum, with the company saying at the time that the deal would enable it to grow and develop its business.

However, the firm stressed that the chief executive remains a significant shareholder and “the business remains true to its founding principles of commitment to quality of range and service”.

Also commenting on the forthcoming store was former Olympic skier and founder of the Alpine Training Centre, Sean Langmuir.

He said: “From the 1960s my parents were not only great friends of Graham and Maude Tiso but together they were at the heart of climbing and skiing in Scotland and the Cairngorms in particular.

“As a local resident and business owner I am delighted to see Tiso opening – their investment in the area only reinforces the view that Aviemore is fast establishing itself as the ‘outdoor capital’ of Scotland.”