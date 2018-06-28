Retail veteran named to run Scottish Wholesale Association

Trade body the Scottish Wholesale Association has appointed Colin Smith as chief executive designate.

Smith, whose career in the wholesale sector spans more than 20 years, will succeed current executive director Kate Salmon who is retiring after leading the trade body for 35 years. Smith was Scottish regional manager for Bestway’s symbol group Best-one before launching his own business, the award-winning Pinkie Farm convenience store in Musselburgh.

He previously worked for Bellevue Cash & Carry in Edinburgh in various marketing roles before moving to Costco Wholesale as marketing manager then returning to Bellevue, also as marketing manager. Smith was appointed to the Best-one position following the acquisition of Bellevue by Batley Wholesale in 2010.

Julie Dunn, president of the Scottish Wholesale Association (SWA), said: “Colin’s wide-ranging experience of the wholesale industry, spanning both foodservice and retail, plus his strengths in marketing, will bring depth and knowledge to our association as we support our members in times of change both within the trade and on the political landscape.”

Salmon will work with Smith over the coming weeks to ensure a smooth handover before scaling back to work for the SWA on a consultancy basis. “I am delighted that we have attracted an individual of Colin’s calibre,” she said.