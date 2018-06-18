Redeveloped Waverley Mall ‘will lure both shoppers and tourists’

Plans to transform Edinburgh’s Waverley Mall reveal a new vision for the “gateway to Edinburgh”, featuring rooftop gardens and European piazza-style area.

Moorgarth, asset manager for the owner of the mall immediately adjacent to Waverley train station, has submitted proposals for substantial investment which they hope will revitalise the 1980s shopping centre.

The centre is connected to Waverley train station which serves over 29 million passengers per annum and is currently home to 35 retail units.

Space for more shops, restaurants and leisure units will be created on the new roof terrace while retaining the inside food court.

The terrace will open onto Princes Street with steps leading down to an open piazza area.

The revamped centre would aim to attract high-end shops and restaurants with an emphasis on showcasing the best of Scotland.

Waverley Mall began life as the Waverley Market, a Victorian structure which predated the neighbouring Balmoral Hotel and housed many independent fruit and vegetable retailers.

Since opening in 1984 the modern mall has undergone several rebrands, being known as the Waverley Shopping Centre, Princes Mall and finally Waverley Mall.

Plans for the updated three-storey building feature an increased level with space for a restaurant offering views across Princes Street gardens and the Old Town.

Developers also included plans to make the centre a social area capable of hosting concerts and events at night.

Tim Vaughan, CEO of Moorgarth said “This has brought about a vision that looks to return areas of the mall back to the original market concept, whilst looking to create something of real quality and vibrancy within the heart of the city.

“Along with improved roof space, the new entrance and widening of the pavement on Princes Street are all about establishing a greater sense of arrival into Edinburgh that capitalises on its unique location.

“Through innovative design we can create a truly destinational scheme offering facilities that Edinburgh currently doesn’t have. We must evolve to meet demands for residents, businesses and visitors.”