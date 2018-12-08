Raincoat maker Hancock seeks £15k on Kickstarter to launch bespoke range

A Scottish raincoat manufacturer, whose customers include designer Stella McCartney, is launching a crowdfunding campaign on Friday to back its first bespoke offering.

Hancock Vulcanised Articles is looking to raise £15,000 on Kickstarter by 18 January to debut three customisable, luxury raincoat ranges. The funds pledged will be used to pre-order fabric for the label’s new waxed cotton and melton wool collections, as well as upping its manufacturing capacity for the customisation service.

The firm makes its products on the outskirts of Cumbernauld, using locally sourced fabrics and components. It says its handmade production process, which dates back more than 175 years, has enabled it to offer several bespoke options, “in a move unrivalled by other British outerwear labels”.

Hancock has made garments for some of the world’s leading fashion houses and tailors, including Maison Margiela, Alfred Dunhill and several Savile Row tailors, and one of its coats is displayed in New York’s Metropolitan Museum.

Commercial director Graham Blakey said: “I felt that it was time to bring our wealth of experience and passion for creating a beautiful product direct to the consumer. Not only does this allow for a more bespoke offering, it allows us to cut out several unnecessary costs. Using this model, we can offer a luxury, handmade product at a price that is more affordable.”