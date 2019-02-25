Quiet Man signs off on Edinburgh venue makeovers

Quiet Man Taverns, the Edinburgh-based pubs group, has completed a six-figure upgrade of two of its properties in the Scottish capital.

Well-known watering hole The Scotsman’s Lounge, which is located just off the Royal Mile, recently reopened its doors after an extensive refurbishment – its first in nearly 40 years.

The new look includes an expanded gantry housing a wider range of whiskies and gins, upgraded seating and new toilet facilities.

Brothers Daniel and Finn McNally, the owners of Quiet Man Taverns, took on the upgrade project following the successful opening of The Perch restaurant.

Previously the site of The Dogs on Hanover Street, the new eatery marks their entry into the restaurant trade.

“Both projects had their own challenges but we are delighted with the results,” said Daniel McNally, who also owns The Kilted Pig pub in Colinton.

“The Perch was a big undertaking but we had a busy festive period and that has carried on into 2019 which is encouraging. The food has been very well received.

“The work at The Scotsman’s Lounge just had to be done. We have had it since September 2016 but I don’t think it would have lasted another year.”